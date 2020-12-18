Kerala State Eligibility Test On January 10, Admit Card Next Week

KSET will be held on January 10, 2021.

Kerala State Eligibility Test (KSET) will be held on January 10, 2021. This exam was scheduled to be held in February 2020 and was notified in January 2020. Admit cards for the exam will be released on December 21. State Eligibility Test or SET is a mandatory requirement for appointment as higher secondary school teachers in the state. The LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, conducts the SET on the basis of the syllabus approved by the Board of Examinations.

The exam is held for 31 subjects.

There will be two papers in KSET. Paper 1 will be common to all and paper 2 will be based on subject of specialisation of the candidate at the postgraduate level.

The pass mark in the exam is 48 marks. Candidates belonging to OBC (non creamy layer) have to secure minimum of 45 marks to pass and candidates belonging to differently abled, SC, ST categories have to secure 40 marks to pass.

"The answer keys of all subjects will be published in the official websites of the LBS Centre immediately after the examination," the LBS Centre has said. "Complaints, if any, from the candidates regarding the answer keys may be sent to the Director, LBS Centre, in writing, within five calendar days from the date of publication of the keys," it has added.

