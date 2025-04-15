Kerala Woman Set On Fire By Drunk Man In Act Of Revenge, She Dies

A 32-year-old woman died after she was set on fire by a drunk shopkeeper as an 'act of revenge' in Kerala's Kasaragod district, officials said. The incident took place on April 8 around 3:30 pm - days after the victim, C Ramitha, had complained to the building owner about the accused, Ramamritham, causing trouble after drinking alcohol.

Both Ramitha and Ramamritham worked as shop owners in the same building in the Bedaduka village.

While the victim ran a grocery shop, the accused operated a furniture shop adjacent to hers.

After the victim's complaint, the building owner had asked Ramamritham to vacate the shop, officials said. Angry over this, Ramamritham, on April 8, poured a bottle of thinner on Ramitha when she was inside her grocery shop and set her on fire.

During this time, Sajitha Purushotham - Ramitha's neighbour - was near the shop. He, along with other residents, rushed Ramitha to the Kanhagad district hospital and then was later shifted to a medical facility in Mangaluru.

She suffered over 50 per cent burns, officials said.

The victim died while undergoing treatment.

The accused, a native of Tamil Nadu, tried to escape but was caught by residents and handed over to the police, officials said.

He has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway, they added.