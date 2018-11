Karnataka PSC Notifies Head Master, Teacher Recruitment

KPSC Recruitment 2018 For Head Master, Teacher Posts

A total of 700 Head Master and Teacher posts have been notified by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for recruitment. Online registration for recruitment to the posts has already begun. Interested candidates can submit their application on or before December 22, 2018. Vacancies in Head Master and Teacher posts will be filled in Moulana Azad Residential Schools. Registration link for recruitment is available at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Vacancy Details

Vacancy in Moulana Azad Residential Schools (RPC)

Head Master: 80 posts

Kannada Language Teachers: 79 posts

English Language Teachers: 79 posts

Urdu Language Teachers: 79 posts

Mathematics Teachers: 79 posts

Science Teachers: 79 posts

Social Science Teachers: 79 posts

Vacancy in Moulana Azad Residential Schools (HK)

Head Masters: 20 posts

Kannada Language Teachers: 21 posts

English Language Teachers: 21 posts

Urdu Language Teachers: 21 posts

Mathematics Teachers: 21 posts

Science Teacher: 21 posts

Social Science Teachers: 21 posts

Notification On Moulana Azad Residential Schools (HK)

Notification On Moulana Azad Residential Schools (RPC)

