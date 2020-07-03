Karnataka Public Service Commission Postpones ACF Prelims Exam

KPSC has also released the revised schedule for departmental exams.

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed the preliminary exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) recruitment. The Commission has released a notification regarding this on its official website.

Karnataka Assistant Conservator of Forest recruitment is held as per Karnataka State Forest Department Services(Recruitment) (Amendment) Rules 2002.

The preliminary exam is held for selection of candidates for undergoing the forestry diploma training course for a period of two years in any Government of India recognised State Forest Service training college in the following manner, subject to the reservation orders of the Government.

The preliminary exam will comprise questions from General Kannada and Aptitude Test.

In February 2020, KPSC had notified recruitment for a total of 1,112 Assistant or First Division Assistant (FDA) posts. The KPSC Assistant recruitment is being held for the Resident Parent Cadre (RPC) and Hyderabad Karnataka (HK) cadres. The Commission has notified 975 vacancies for RPC and 137 notifications for HK. The exam was scheduled to be held in May. The exam will comprise two papers: General English/ Kannada and General Knowledge. The paper on General English or General Kannada will normally conform to the minimum standard expected of a student who has passed the Bachelor's Degree Examination of a University.

