Kerala SET 2018: State Eligibility Test Registration Begins @ Lbscentre.org; Apply Now The registration process for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) or Kerala SET 2018 February began today on the official website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology.

The registration process for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) or



The Kerala SET 2018 February test will have 2 papers. While paper I will test general knowledge and teaching aptitude of a candidate, paper II will be subject-specific. The exam will be conducted for 35 subjects.



In Kerala SET 2018, the last date for distribution of application forms and the last date to register online is December 30, 2017 at 5 pm.



Last date to receive Kerala SET 2018 filled-in application form is January 1, 2018.



The issue of online hall tickets will begin February 15, 2018 for the February 25 Kerala SET 2018 exam.



LBS Centre is expected to publish answer keys of Kerala SET 2018 on February 28, 2018.

Kerala SET 2018: How to apply



All such candidates who wish to apply for SET 2018 will have to pay the application fee in advance to get the site access key and application number. The fee shall be Rs.750 for General/OBC candidates and Rs.375 for SC/ST/VH/PH candidates.



Candidates residing outside of Kerala can request for card containing site access key and application number through post. In such cases fee shall be paid only through Demand Draft. The application fee will be Rs.800 for General/OBC category candidates and Rs.425 for SC/ST/ VH/PH candidates.



The demand draft should be drawn from any one of the nationalised banks in India in favour of the Director, LBS Centre for Science & Technology, payable at Thiruvananthapuram. Such request by post, along with the Demand Draft and a self addressed envelope of size 31 cm X 25 cm , should reach the office of the Director, LBS Centre at least 10 days before the closing date fixed for registration for SET-February - 2018.



After payment of application fee, candidates can complete their online registration on the LBS website: www.lbscentre.org or www.lbskerala.com.



Before applying, candidates should go through the SET 2018 information brochure available on the official website for LBS Centre for Science & Technology.



