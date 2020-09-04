Rajasthan Government To Fill Vacancies Of Junior Clerk 2018 Exam Soon

Rajasthan government has decided to fill the remaining vacancies of Junior Clerk 2018 exam.

Rajasthan government has decided to fill the remaining vacancies in Junior Clerk posts which were notified in 2018. "This decision has been taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in view of the economic crisis and unemployment conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic," says an official statement.

In the Rajasthan Junior Clerk 2018 exam, few posts of general and OBC categories could not be filled as few candidates were recruited in these categories. The candidates who were deprived of recruitment to the advertised posts of general and OBC category had requested the Chief Minister to consider their candidature.

The CM has approved that the vacancies will be filled.

In the meeting held on Thursday, Mr Gehlot has also asked to fill 157 backlog posts of Junior Clerk which were reserved for PwD candidates.

To fill the vacant posts of teachers in schools, the state government has also decided to release a second waiting list of eligible candidates of REET or Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers held in 2018.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara; Chairman of Rajasthan State Staff Selection Commission, BL Jatawat; Chief Secretary, Rajeev Swaroop; Additional Chief Secretary Finance Niranjan Arya; Principal Secretary Secretary Personnel Roli Singh; Principal Secretary Administrative Reforms, Ashwini Bhagat; Principal Secretary Law, Vinod Bharwani and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

In another development, the Rajasthan Police has announced the exam dates for Constable recruitment. The exams will be held on November 6, 7 and 8.

