Jharkhand To Conduct 2017, 2018, 2019 Combined Civil Services Exam

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) would conduct Combined Civil Services Exam for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 in a single phase. The selection process would include a preliminary exam, a main exam and personal interview. A total of 267 vacancies have been notified by the JPSC in various civil service posts. Exam details are available at the official website of the Commission at jpsc.gov.in.

Official Notification

Application process for the Combined Civil Services exam, which would be online, will be held from March 1 to March 30.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on April 5. The main exam will be held on June 4-7 and the interview will be held on August 4-14.

As of now, the interview round is underway for the Combined Civil Service exam 2016. The interview, which had begun on February 24, will be held till March 7.

Graduates are eligible to appear for the exam.

The cut-off date for minimum age limit, as notified by the Commission is August 1, 2019 for the upper age limit it is August 1, 2011. The upper age limit for candidates belonging to general category candidates is 35 years. The lower age limit for Deputy Superintendent of Police post is 20 years and for other posts it is 21 years.

