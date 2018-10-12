North MCD, Delhi Announces Jobs For Graduates

Jobs In Delhi, 16 Section Officer Posts For Graduates

North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (North MCD) has invited applications from candidates with degree in Agriculture or in Science with Botany as a subject from a recognized University or equivalent having experience in the field of ornamental Horticulture/ landscape Gardening. Eligible candidates with age within the limit 18-27 years can apply. The upper age limit for OBC candidates is 30 years and it is 32 years for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category. A total of 16 contractual posts are available for recruitment.

Interested candidates can apply on or before October 20, 2018.

'The engagement is initially for a period of six months or extended from time to time,' reads the job notice.

Candidates shall have to submit fees of Rs 400. 'Processing fee Rs 400 is to be charged from General / OBC candidate, Rs 200 from SC/ ST Candidates (Non-refundable) and physically challenged candidates may be exempted from processing fee. The demand draft should be in favour of Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and to be submitted offline in the office of Director Horticulture, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, 16th Floor, E-Block, Civic Centre, JLN Marg, New Delhi-110002,' clarifies the recruiting body for fee payment.

Upon selection, candidates will not be entitled to any benefit of Provident Fund, Pension, Gratuity, Bonus, Medical Attendance treatment, Seniority, T.A., D.A. or any other benefit.

