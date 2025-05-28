Delhi Class 11 Admission 2025: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Full Schedule

Delhi Class 11 Non-Plan Admission 2025: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of Delhi, has commenced the online registration for Class 11 admission under non-plan seats in Delhi government schools for the academic session 2025-26. Students currently residing in Delhi who have passed Class 10 from recognised boards other than government or government-aided schools under the DoE are eligible to apply.

Students who passed Class 10 in the 2024-25 academic session from Delhi government or government-aided schools under the Directorate are not eligible. Such students must contact their last attended school for assistance if they wish to transfer to another government school.

The admission schedule for Class 11 is as follows:

Admissions will be conducted in three cycles to ensure all eligible candidates have sufficient time to apply.

Admission Cycle 1 Schedule:

Online registration: May 27 - June 9 (5 PM)

Display of allotted schools to registered candidates: June 19

Submission/verification of documents at allotted schools: June 20 - June 30

Admission Cycle 2 Schedule:

Online registration: July 1 - July 10 (5 PM)

Display of allotted schools to registered candidates: July 21

Submission/verification of documents at allotted schools: July 22 - July 31

Admission Cycle 3 Schedule:

Online registration: August 1 - August 11 (5 PM)

Display of allotted schools to registered candidates: August 20

Submission/verification of documents at allotted schools: August 21 - August 30

How To Apply:

Students can submit their applications by filling out the form available on the home page of the Department's website, edudel.nic.in, under "Govt School Admissions."

The online form is designed to be simple and can also be filled out using a smartphone. However, if parents need assistance, they can contact the help desk at the nearest school.



Stream-wise eligibility criteria:

Students who have cleared their Secondary Examination (Class 10) directly from NIOS with 55% marks or above in the aggregate of five main subjects are eligible for admission in Humanities without Skill Subjects. Those with 50% or above in the aggregate of five main subjects are eligible for admission in Humanities with Skill Subjects.

Students who have passed Class 10 from other boards with less than 33% of the maximum marks may not be able to apply online. Such applicants can apply manually at any school near their residence until August 21, 2025. In these cases, the concerned Head of School (HoS) will forward the application and relevant documents to the concerned DDE (Zone) for school allotment.

Age Requirement:

Candidates must be between 15 and 17 years old as of March 31.