Job Opportunity At IOCL, Barauni Refinery Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV, Junior Control Room Operator-IV, Jr. Quality Control Analyst-IV, Junior Materials Assistant-IV and Junior Nursing Assistant-IV.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Job Opportunity At IOCL, Barauni Refinery New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV, Junior Control Room Operator-IV, Jr. Quality Control Analyst-IV, Junior Materials Assistant-IV and Junior Nursing Assistant-IV. A total of 58 posts are open for recruitment. 'Positions are operated with work arrangements in one, two or three shifts. Incumbents may be required to perform duties in any of the work arrangements depending upon work exigencies.' Applications have been invited from experienced candidates. Applicants can submit their application till 20 January 2018 at the online recruitment portal of IOCL.



IOCL will conduct written test for recruitment to the post in February 2018.



Who can apply?

Candidates with Diploma in the relevant discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates must have relevant post qualification experience in the concerned field. 'The prescribed qualification should be from a recognized University/Institute as a regular full time course (Industrial training as part of the course with no break) with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates against reserved positions) in aggregate. For ITI (Fitter), only Pass class is required. A qualification acquired through Part-Time/Correspondence/Distance Learning mode shall render the candidate ineligible,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding eligibility criteria.



A Sandwich Diploma Course (with Industrial Training as part of the course with no break) and regular full time ITI (Fitter) course recognized by NCVT/ SCVT will be considered eligible.



