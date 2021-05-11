Job Opportunities In IIFPT Under PM-FME Scheme

IIFPT recruitment: Application forms are available online

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) has invited applications from candidates with atleast 5 years of work experience to recruit them as team leader and consultants in the PM scheme for formalization of micro-food processing enterprises (PM-FME scheme). The application forms are available on the official website of the institute.

Apply Online

For one post of team leader, candidates with work experience of more than 10 years in managing development projects are required. The candidate must have 3-5 years in leadership role. The salary for this post is Rs 1,75,000 per month. The upper age limit of the applicants should be 50 years.

.@IIFPT_MoFPI@MOFPI_GOI recruitment of Team Leader / Consultants under PM FME Scheme. Online application submission window: 10.05.2021 (10:00 a.m.). For more details please visit: https://t.co/TQhtHpPTbihttps://t.co/MtwHtk7TcH — FOOD PROCESSING MIN (@MOFPI_GOI) May 11, 2021

Consultants should be maximum of 40 years of age and should have minimum 5 years of experience in providing consultancy services or having worked in product development relevant to micro and MSME food sector. Those who have at least 2 years of work experience out of 5 years in working of Adobe software, corel draw, video editing software and/ or indesign are also eligible to apply for Consultant post.

"An online written exam followed by online interview, will be conducted for the eligible candidates. the appointment will be on contract basis with probation of 6 months. Performance of the appointed person will be evaluated every year for extension," the IIFPT has notified.

Click here for more Jobs News