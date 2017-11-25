Jharkhand PGTTCE 2017: Official Notification Out For More Than 3000 Teacher Posts

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited application for Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Exam (PGTTCE 2017). The Commission has announced recruitment to more than 3000 teacher posts. Online application submission portal will remain open on 1 December 2017. Candidates can deposit the fees later, for which the portal will remain open from 4 January 2018 till 8 January 2018. Applicants must be in the age group of 21-40 years; age relaxation details can be found from the official notification. Details of the recruitment can be found at jssc.nic.in.Though the exact exam date has not been given by the Commission, it is likely to conduct the exam towards the beginning of February 2018.JSSC has asked candidates to submit representation on the answer key for JCPSICE-2017 (Main). Candidates who had appeared for the Jharkhand Combined Police Sub Inspector Competitive Examination-2017 can logon to the official website of the Commission using their login ID or registration number and date of birth or password.Candidates shall have to submit the objections raised against the answer key in JPEG or JPG format. Scanned copies supporting the exam must be sent. Answer key objection submission will open today (25 November 2017) from 3.00 pm and candidates can submit till 1 December 2017 (5.00 pm). The exam was held from 17 November 2017 till 21 November 2017.