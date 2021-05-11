Jammu And Kashmir: JKSSB Postpones Recruitment Exams

JKSSB has postponed exams from May 24 to May 31.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed all the recruitment exams scheduled from May 24 to May 31. The Board has taken this decision in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

"Due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and health considerations, the J&K Services Selection Board has reached to the conclusion that it would not be feasible to conduct the aforesaid examinations on the scheduled/ notified dates in view of the prevailing situation," the JKSSB has said.

"The OMR/CBT Examinations for various posts scheduled to be conducted w.e.f. 24th May to 31st May 2021 is hereby postponed till further notice," it has added.

The Board will close the registration window for the Laboratory Technician, Junior Assistant, Junior Radiotherapy Technicians and other post recruitment. A total of 2,311 vacancies will be filled. The application forms of the recruitment is available on the official website of the Board. The option to fill and submit the application forms will be open till May 12.

Click here for more Jobs News