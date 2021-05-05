JKSSB Recruitment For 2,311 Posts: Registration Ends Next Week

JKSSB recruitment 2021 for 2,311 posts: Registration open till May 12

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications to fill 2,311 vacancies in various posts like Laboratory Technician, Junior Assistant, Junior Radiotherapy Technicians and other posts. The application forms of the recruitment is available on the official website of the Board. The option to fill and submit the application forms will be open till May 12.

JKSSB Registration Portal

Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy Details

"Candidate having degrees like BCA, BCS, BCM, BE or B.Tech (Computer/IT), MCA, MCS, MCM, BSc(IT), MSc (IT), ME or M.Tech (Computer, IT ) or B.Sc ( with computer as a subject) are not required to possess the six months certificate course in Computer from a recognized Institute," the Board has said.

For posts where typing or shorthand is a required skill, the Board has said, "Candidates applying against the post of Junior Scale Stenographer/Junior Stenographer must have minimum speed of 65 and 35 words per minute in shorthand and type writing respectively, while as the candidates applying against the post of Junior Assistant must have knowledge of type writing with not less than 35 words speed per minute. Only those candidates who achieve an accuracy of 90% or above and a typing speed of minimum 35 words per minute shall be considered qualified for next stages."

