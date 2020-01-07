Jammu And Kashmir Constable PET Admit Card On January 15

Jammu and Kashmir Constable recruitment PET will be held this month

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will release Physical Endurance Test (PET), and Physical Standard Test (PST) admit card for Constable recruitment on January 15, 2020. Apart from the admit card date, the Jammu and Kashmir police has also released the schedule for the PET and PST for different districts.

The PET and PST will begin on January 20 for Poonch and Rajouri district and will conclude on January 31 for Kathua and Jammu district.

The district-wise schedule of PET and PST is given below:

Poonch and Rajouri - January 20

Doda - January 21

Kishtwar and Ramban - January 22

Samba - January 23

Udhampur and Reasi - January 24 and 25

Kathua and Jammu - January 27 to January 31

The PET and PST will be held for candidates who applied for recruitment as Constable in two Women Battalions of J&K Police.

The candidates belonging to Leh, Kargil, and of Kashmir Division who have applied for the recruitment and want their PET and PST centre relocated to Jammu venue, they can exercise the option by registering their candidature with full detail to Chairman Recruitment Board, two Women Battalions and can also contact through email on the link provided on the J&K Police website.

On the day of the test, candidates need to carry their document in original along with the admit card downloaded from the PHQ website.

