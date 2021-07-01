ITBP Tradesman Results Released; Check Here

ITBP recruitment results are available on the official website of ITBP, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment 2017: Indo-Tibetan Border Police or ITBP has released the trade wise list of candidates shortlisted for documentation and detailed medical examination for the recruitment of CT (Tradesman) 2017. The recruitment section of this Central Armed Police Force has also released the category wise cut-off marks and revised vacancies along with the results published on the official website.

The results will be opened on a PDF file and it carries various lists for tailor, gardener, cobbler, water carrier and safai Karamchari.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) is a Central Armed Police Force functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

