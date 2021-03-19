ITBP Constable Tradesmen Recruitment Test Begins

ITBP Constable recruitment was notified in 2017.

The computer-based test for the selection of Constable Tradesmen in the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has begun. The exam is being held at 126 centres across the country.

This exam was earlier scheduled on March 22, 2020. It had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Computer Based Test procedures for recruitment of Constable Tradesman in ITBP. Frisking and verification at 126 exam centres across the country.#Himveerspic.twitter.com/oIP3OUJxjD — ITBP (@ITBP_official) March 19, 2021

The recruitment was notified in 2017. ITBP had announced total 134 vacancies which were to be filled through a selection process comprising a physical efficiency test, physical standard test, written test, and practical skill test.

After completion of practical (skill) test, merit lists in each category will be drawn on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the ITBP has said.

The candidates will be shortlisted for verification of original documents/ certificates and detailed medical examination as per the category wise vacancies on the basis of this merit, it has added.

The exam was earlier proposed to be held offline on OMR answer sheets. However, it was later decided to conduct it online. Mock tests were also released for candidates on the official website.

In 2018, the ITBP had announced to fill 85 vacancies in Constable (Animal Transport) post.

Click here for more Jobs News