Jobs Announced Under IT Ministry, Graduate Engineers Eligible

The last date for submission of application is April 30.

Job applications have been invited for recruitment to the post of Scientist 'B' and Scientist 'C' in the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) which is a Research & Development Organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. SAMEER has its headquarters at Mumbai and centers at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Guwahati.

Graduate engineers are eligible for the job. For Scientist 'C' post candidates need to have at least 4 years of experience.

The last date for submission of application is April 30.

Apply Online

"Selection will be done through a written examination and interview. All eligible candidates who have successfully submitted the online application for the above posts along with required fee and screened in, shall be called for a written examination. Written Examination shall be of 3 hours duration conducted in English medium only and will be held at Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata," reads the job notice.

The scheme of the exam shall be objective and it will be based on GATE syllabus.

"The minimum percentage to qualify the written examination will be 50% for General/EWS, 40% for OBC, 30% for the SC/ST/PWD categories. However, SAMEER may restrict the maximum number of candidates to be shortlisted for participating in Interview to a reasonable ratio/number based on the written test scores," the notice adds.

The final merit list will be based on the academic marks, marks secured in the written exam and interview. The weight-age of marks for academic, written examination and interview will be in the ratio 35:35:30.

Click here for more Jobs News