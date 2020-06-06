ISRO Space Applications Centre (SAC) Recruitment: Application Submission Link Open

The application link for ISRO-SAC recruitment is still open. The deadline has not been fixed yet.

The application link for ISRO-SAC recruitment is still open. The deadline has not been fixed yet. Candidates who have not yet applied for the job can fill and submit the application online. The recruitment was announced in March for recruitment to Scientist/Engineer, Technician, and Draughtsman posts in Space Application Centre (SAC), a major centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the application process had begun on March 14. The application submission was scheduled to close on April 3.

Apply Online

"Site will be open from 0900 hours on 14th Mar, 2020 and indefinitely till the closing date, which will be announced later on," ISRO-SAC has notified.

The written test for selection to the posts was scheduled to be held on June 7. The exam has been postponed.

A total of 21 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer post, 6 vacancies for Technical Assistant, 25 vacancies for Technician Grade B, and 3 vacancies for Draughtsman post will be filled through this recruitment.

For the post of Scientist/Engineer, a Bachelor degree in Engineering or Technology is a pre-requisite and a Master degree in Engineering or Technology is an essential requirement. In case of Technical Assistant posts, the candidate needs to have a Diploma in a relevant branch of engineering. For Technician, and Draughtsman posts, the applicant must have passed class 10 and should have an ITI diploma in a relevant trade.

Click here for more Jobs News