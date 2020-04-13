Space Applications Centre (ISRO-SAC) Job Application Deadline Extended

Earlier it was scheduled to conclude on April 3.

The application submission process for ISRO-SAC jobs has been extended till May 1. Earlier it was scheduled to conclude on April 3. The recruitment was announced in March for recruitment to Scientist/Engineer, Technician, and Draughtsman posts in Space Application Centre (SAC), a major centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the application process had begun on March 14.

There are 21 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer post, 6 vacancies for Technical Assistant, 25 vacancies for Technician Grade B, and 3 vacancies for Draughtsman post.

For the post of Scientist/Engineer, a Bachelor degree in Engineering or Technology is a pre-requisite and a Master degree in Engineering or Technology is an essential requirement. In case of Technical Assistant posts, the candidate needs to have a Diploma in a relevant branch of engineering. For Technician, and Draughtsman posts, the applicant must have passed class 10 and should have an ITI diploma in a relevant trade.

After submission of the application candidates should take a printout of the same. "After registration, take print out of the application summary. This print out is to be brought along with passport size photograph and documents supporting the data furnished in online application at the time of Written Test/Skill Test/ Personal Interview," reads the job notice.

