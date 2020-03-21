ISRO Announces Scientist, Technical Assistant, Technician Vacancies

ISOR has announced vacancies for post graduates, graduates and 10th pass students

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announce recruitment on Scientist/Engineer, Technician, and Draughtsman post. There are 21 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer post, 6 vacancies for Technical Assistant, 25 vacancies for Technician Grade B, and 3 vacancies for Draughtsman post.

For the post of Scientist/Engineer, a Bachelor degree in Engineering or Technology is a pre-requisite and a Master degree in Engineering or Technology is an essential requirement. In case of Technical Assistant posts, the candidate needs to have a Diploma in a relevant branch of engineering. For Technician, and Draughtsman posts, the applicant must have passed class 10 and should have an ITI diploma in a relevant trade.

The application process has begun online and will conclude at 5 pm on April 3, 2020. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment through the Space Application Centre (SAC) website, 'sac.gov.in'. There is no application fee for any post.

The selection process for Scientist/Engineer posts will involve only a Personal Interview. However, in case of large number of applications, a written exam may be conducted for screening of candidates.

For rest of the posts, a written test followed by a skill test will be held. The written test will tentatively be held on June 7 in Ahmedabad.

Click here for more Jobs News