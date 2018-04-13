ISRO Declares Written Test Result For Assistant, Clerk Posts Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has declared the written test results for upper division clerk and Assistant posts. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official website isro.gov.in.

ISRO had conducted the written test for assistant and upper division clerk posts on 15 October 2017 at nine venues: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.



Candidates who have secured minimum 50% marks in the written test are eligible to appear for the skill test. 'Skill Test will be purely go-no-go basis and marks obtained in the skill test shall not be considered for selection. The Skill Test shall be evaluated on a 100 points scale with minimum 60% for qualification,' reads the official notification.



Results have been declared in PDF format which contains the details of the candidate like roll number, name and their candidature in the skill test.



