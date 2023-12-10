ISRO Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 54 Posts, Check Details

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at isro.gov.in.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently accepting applications for technician posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 54 vacancies. The application process began on December 9, with the submission deadline set for December 31. Those interested and eligible can apply through the official website at isro.gov.in.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 - Age Limit:

Prospective candidates must be between 18 and 35 years old.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 - Application Fee:

All candidates are required to pay a mandatory application fee of Rs 100. Additionally, there is an initial processing fee of Rs 500 per application.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 - Steps to Apply:

Visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

Navigate to the career tab on the homepage.

Complete the application form.

Submit the necessary application fee.

Retain a hard copy of the application for future reference

ISRO Recruitment 2023 - Selection Process:



The selection procedure includes a written test and a skill test.

Written test:

80 multiple-choice questions.

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Each correct answer earns one mark, with a deduction of -0.33 marks for incorrect answers.

Skill Test:

Total marks: 100

Candidates must secure a minimum of 32 marks out of 80 in the written test and 50 marks out of 100 in the skill test to pass.

Shortlisting for the skill test will be done in a 1:5 ratio, with a minimum of 10 candidates, based on their performance in the written test. The skill test will be conducted in batches at Hyderabad, aligned with the evaluation result versus vacancies.

Eligibility:

Technician-B (Electronic Mechanic): SSLC/SSC pass, ITI/NTC/NAC in Electronic Mechanic Trade from NCVT.

Technician-B (Electrical): SSLC/SSC pass, ITI/NTC/NAC in Electrical Trade from NCVT.

Technician-B (Instrument Mechanic): SSLC/SSC pass, ITI/NTC/NAC in Instrument Mechanic Trade from NCVT.

Technician-B (Photography): SSLC/SSC pass, ITI/NTC/NAC in Digital Photography/Photography Trade from NCVT.

Technician-B (Desktop Publishing Operator): SSLC/SSC pass, ITI/NTC/NAC in Desktop Publishing Operator Trade from NCVT.

Salary Range:

Technician 'B' - Level 3 (Rs 21,700 - Rs 69,100)

Age Relaxation:

SC/ST candidates: 5 years

OBC candidates: 3 years

Additional relaxation for Ex-Servicemen (ESMs), persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs), Central Govt employees, and meritorious sportspersons, as per Government of India Orders. Relevant certificates are required for those seeking upper-age relaxation.