ISRO To Recruit For Technician Post; Class 10 Pass, ITI Candidates Eligible

Share EMAIL PRINT ISRO Recruitment 2018 For Technician Post; Know How To Apply New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has notified for recruitment to Technician 'B' post. Class 10 pass with ITI/ NTC/ NAC in the relevant trade are eligible for the posts. Applicants must be in the age group of 18-35 years as on 2 April 2018. ISRO has also notified recruitment for Catering Attendant and Cook posts for which class 10 pass are eligible to apply; 5 years experience is required for cook post. Online registration for the recruitment, mentioned above, will begin on 12 March 2018 and candidates can apply till 2 April 2018.



For technician post, vacancies are available in fitter, machinist, turner, electronics, electrician, LACP/ AOCP, digital photographer, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Mechanic, IT/ Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance/ Information Technology & Electronics System Maintenance, Computer hardware and network maintenance trades.



Scientist, Scientific Assistant Recruitment

ISRO will also recruit for Scientist/ Engineer 'SD' and Scientific Assistant (Multimedia) posts. Candidates with Ph.D. in topics related to fields of Electronics/ VLSI/ Microwave or M.E./M.Tech with specialisation in Electronics/ Electronics & Communications/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electrical & Electronics or B.E./ B.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electrical & Electronics are eligible for Scientist post.

Candidates with BSc in Multimedia/ Animation with first class can apply for Scientific Assistant post. Applicants must be in the age group of 18-35 years.



Recruitment At Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota

Online registration for recruitment to 25 posts of Scientist/ Engineer and Medical Officer in Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota is open now. Eligible candidates can apply till 23 March 2018. Candidates with BE/ BTech or ME/ MTech in the concerned disciplines are eligible to apply. Candidates with MBBS degree (with Diploma in Orthopaedics or M.D/ DNB in Orthopaedics) and M.Sc. Organic/ Analytical Chemistry are also eligible to apply.



