Job Opportunities At ISRO-Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ), Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota has invited applications for recruitment to 25 posts of Scientist/ Engineer and Medical Officer. While there is no upper age limit for Medical Officer post, it is 18-35 years for Scientist/ Engineer post. 'Candidates applying to the post of Medical Officer 'SC' / Medical Officer 'SD', are expected to attend the general duties including shift/emergency duties.' The last date for online registration for the posts is 23 March 2018. Details of the recruitment are available on the official website shar.gov.in.Candidates with BE/ BTech or ME/ MTech in the concerned disciplines are eligible to apply. Candidates with MBBS degree (with Diploma in Orthopaedics or M.D/ DNB in Orthopaedics) and M.Sc. Organic/ Analytical Chemistry are also eligible to apply.Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in interview. Final selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the interview and those who secure minimum 60% marks in the interview will be eligible for consideration for empanelment in the selection panel, in the order of merit. Those selected for interview will receive intimation from the recruiting body via email. Such candidates can also download their call letter from the official website using their registration number and date of birth. 'The employees will be governed by the New Defined Contribution Pension Scheme. ISRO provides attractive benefits to its employees such as medical facilities for self and dependants; subsidized canteen; free transport (in lieu of transport allowance); housing facility (in lieu of HRA); Leave Travel Concession; Group Insurance; Performance Related Incentive Scheme, Central School for children etc.'Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.