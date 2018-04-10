ISRO To Recruit Graduates, Diploma Candidates For 171 Vacancies

Graduates (Arts/Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer Applications) with First Class or Diploma in Commercial/ Secretarial Practice with First Class with one year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer and minimum speed of 80 w.p.m in English Stenography are eligible to apply. Applicants should have working knowledge of computers. Candidates should note that in order to be eligible for the recruitment they should be in age group of 18-26 years (31 years in case of SC/ST candidates and 29 years for OBC candidates).
Vacancy Details
Junior Personal Assistant: 166 posts in ISRO units at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Sriharikota and Thiruvananthapuram.
Stenographer: 5 posts at Department of Space, Bangalore
The last date for submission of application is 30 April 2018. Applicants shall have to pay fees of Rs 100, the last date for which is 2 May 2018. /All Women candidates/Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST); Ex-serviceman [EX] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee. 'The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit ISRO website and follow the application procedure as stated,' says the recruiting body.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2018
Last day for payment of application fees: 2 May 2018
Last date for submission of No Objection Certificate (for those who are already employed): 14 May 2018
Date of Written Exam: 12 August 2018
Issue of call letters for written exam: Last week of July 2018/ first week of August 2018
