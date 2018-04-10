ISRO To Recruit Graduates, Diploma Candidates For 171 Vacancies Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications from graduates and diploma holders for recruitment to 171 vacant junior personal assistants and stenographer posts

New Delhi: has invited applications from graduates and diploma holders for recruitment to 171 vacant junior personal assistants and stenographer posts. ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board has released an official notification in this regard. 'ISRO- DOS is looking for young, dynamic and dedicated candidates for filling-up the posts of JUNIOR PERSONAL ASSISTANTS & STENOGRAPHERS in Level 04 of Pay Matrix for filling-up in various ISRO Centres/Units, across India,' reads the job notification. Online applications can be submitted at the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in.



Graduates (Arts/Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer Applications) with First Class or Diploma in Commercial/ Secretarial Practice with First Class with one year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer and minimum speed of 80 w.p.m in English Stenography are eligible to apply. Applicants should have working knowledge of computers. Candidates should note that in order to be eligible for the recruitment they should be in age group of 18-26 years (31 years in case of SC/ST candidates and 29 years for OBC candidates).



Vacancy Details



Junior Personal Assistant: 166 posts in ISRO units at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Sriharikota and Thiruvananthapuram.



Stenographer: 5 posts at Department of Space, Bangalore



The last date for submission of application is 30 April 2018. Applicants shall have to pay fees of Rs 100, the last date for which is 2 May 2018. /All Women candidates/Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST); Ex-serviceman [EX] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee. 'The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit ISRO website and follow the application procedure as stated,' says the recruiting body.



Important Dates



Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2018

Last day for payment of application fees: 2 May 2018

Last date for submission of No Objection Certificate (for those who are already employed): 14 May 2018

Date of Written Exam: 12 August 2018

Issue of call letters for written exam: Last week of July 2018/ first week of August 2018



Candidates with BE/ B.Tech and any other professional courses like BPharmacy, Physiotherapy, BDS graduates are not eligible for the recruitment.



