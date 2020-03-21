ISRO Postpones Interview For Scientist Post Amid Coronavirus Threat

ISRO has cancelled interview for Scientist post amid coronavirus threat

ISRO has joined the likes of UPSC, and IAF and has cancelled recruitment process scheduled in coming few days. ISRO has cancelled the personal interview process for the recruitment of Scientists/ Engineer 'SC' (Civil). The interviews will now be held in May.

"In compliance of Govt. of India instructions, as a precautionary step to contain spreading of COVID-19 disease, it has been decided to postpone the Interview for the posts of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Civil) scheduled from 20.03.2020 to 22.03.2020 to be held at ISRO HQ, Bengaluru," says a notice on ISRO website.

Earlier the interviews were to be held from March 20 to March 22. The exams have now been scheduled from May 14 to May 16, 2020. ISRO has requested shortlisted candidates to attend the interview on the respective revised dates. The venue and reporting time for the interview will remain same as the call letter issued earlier.

The above dates are strictly provisional and will be reviewed by ISRO based on prevailing situation of Corona infection and advisories on the subject issued by Government/Nodal Departments.

So far, there has been no change in the interview schedule for Scientist/Engineer 'SC' interview for Electrical, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, and Architecture disciplines.

