IOCL Recruitment Through GATE 2018: Online Aapplication Begins At Iocl.com; Last Date February 11 Indian Oil Corporation Limited has begun the online application process for recruitment of graduate engineers through GATE 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IOCL Recruitment Through GATE 2018: Online Aapplication Begins @Iocl.com New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has begun the online application process for recruitment of graduate engineers through GATE 2018. Graduate Engineers will be recruited as Engineers/Officers. In addition, a few Graduate Engineers will be engaged as Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 and Post Graduates in Chemistry as Assistant Officers (Quality Control) in Marketing Division of IOCL. The candidates would be shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD), Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview (PIs) on the basis of their score in GATE 2018. Scores of GATE exam prior to 2018 will not be accepted.



Students from the following Engineering Disciplines could apply for Officers/ Engineers/ GAEs: Chemical Engineering (including Petrochemicals/Polymer/ Plastic Engineering but excluding Rubber/Oil/ Paint Technology/Surfactant Technology/Ceramics Engineering etc.)

Civil Engineering (excluding Construction/Environmental/Transportation engineering etc.)

Computer Science & Information Technology ( including Computer SC & Engineering, Information Technology Engineering but excluding Information & Communications Technology etc.)

Electrical Engineering (including Electrical & Electronics engineering but excluding Electrical & Communication/Telecommunication Engineering/Power Engineering etc.)

Electronics & Communications Engineering (including Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunications Engineering but excluding Avionics Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation engineering etc. )

Instrumentation Engineering (including Electronics & Instrumentation engineering/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering but excluding Electronics & Communication Engineering/Telecommunication Engineering etc.)

Mechanical Engineering (excluding Automation/ Bio-medical Engineering/ Automobile/ Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Power/ Production Engineering/ Mining Engg & Technology, Mining & Machinery/Marine Engineering/ Textile Engineering/ Robotics/ Welding etc.)

Metallurgical Engineering (Including Mineral/ Material Sciences)



Students from the following disciplines can apply for recruitment as Assistant Officer (Quality Control) in Marketing Division: Candidates having M.Sc in Chemistry (full-time regular course only) will be considered for recruitment as Assistant Officer (Quality Control) in MARKETING DIVISION. M.Sc in Chemistry will mean M.Sc or equivalent degree either in Inorganic/ Organic/ Analytical/ Physical/Applied Chemistry.

Candidates from other branches of Chemistry viz Bio-Chemistry/ Geo-Chemistry etc. will not be considered as eligible.

IOCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment Application Process



The application process has begun online and will continue till February 11, 2018. Candidates would need their GATE 2018 admit card details and category certificates (if applicable) at the time of application.



Click here for more



