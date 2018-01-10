IOCL Recruitment Through GATE 2018: Online Aapplication Begins At Iocl.com; Last Date February 11

Students from the following Engineering Disciplines could apply for Officers/ Engineers/ GAEs:
- Chemical Engineering (including Petrochemicals/Polymer/ Plastic Engineering but excluding Rubber/Oil/ Paint Technology/Surfactant Technology/Ceramics Engineering etc.)
- Civil Engineering (excluding Construction/Environmental/Transportation engineering etc.)
- Computer Science & Information Technology ( including Computer SC & Engineering, Information Technology Engineering but excluding Information & Communications Technology etc.)
- Electrical Engineering (including Electrical & Electronics engineering but excluding Electrical & Communication/Telecommunication Engineering/Power Engineering etc.)
- Electronics & Communications Engineering (including Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunications Engineering but excluding Avionics Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation engineering etc. )
- Instrumentation Engineering (including Electronics & Instrumentation engineering/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering but excluding Electronics & Communication Engineering/Telecommunication Engineering etc.)
- Mechanical Engineering (excluding Automation/ Bio-medical Engineering/ Automobile/ Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Power/ Production Engineering/ Mining Engg & Technology, Mining & Machinery/Marine Engineering/ Textile Engineering/ Robotics/ Welding etc.)
- Metallurgical Engineering (Including Mineral/ Material Sciences)
Students from the following disciplines can apply for recruitment as Assistant Officer (Quality Control) in Marketing Division:
- Candidates having M.Sc in Chemistry (full-time regular course only) will be considered for recruitment as Assistant Officer (Quality Control) in MARKETING DIVISION. M.Sc in Chemistry will mean M.Sc or equivalent degree either in Inorganic/ Organic/ Analytical/ Physical/Applied Chemistry.
- Candidates from other branches of Chemistry viz Bio-Chemistry/ Geo-Chemistry etc. will not be considered as eligible.
IOCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment Application Process
