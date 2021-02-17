Indian Oil, Eastern Region Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

IOCL has invited applications to recruit over 500 apprentices.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for apprenticeship in its eastern region which includes West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam. A total of 505 apprentices will be recruited by the Indian Oil. Application forms are available on the official website of the IOCL. The deadline for submission of the forms is February 26.

IOCL will select the apprentices on the basis of written exam which will be held at Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Guwahati. The exam is tentatively scheduled on March 14. Candidates who register for this exam will be issued admit cards by the IOCL on March 1. The result is expected to be declared on March 25.

The written test will have objective type multiple choice questions. "The candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in written test to qualify for selection process. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 35% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories against reserved positions," the IOCL has said in the job notification.

After the written test candidates will be called for document verification during which candidates have to show all the relevant documents supporting the educational qualification, reservation benefit if availed and other certificates.

