Indian Oil Invites Applications For Apprenticeship; 436 Vacancies

IOCL apprentice recruitment will begin on November 23.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to recruit 436 technical and non-technical apprentices in Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Application forms will be released by IOCL on November 23. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before December 19.

Job Notification

IOCL will conduct a written test for selecting candidates. It has tentatively scheduled the exam on January 3, 2021. It will release the admit cards for the exam on December 22. The written test will be held at Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and New Delhi.

Diploma engineers are eligible for the technician apprenticeship. "Candidates possessing Diploma in Engineering in relevant trade / discipline under recognized lateral entry scheme (Class-XII (Sc.)/ ITI admitted in 2nd year of Diploma course) shall also be considered eligible subject to meeting prescribed percentage of marks on the basis of aggregate of all semesters in the diploma course," it has been mentioned in the notification.

Candidates with ITI recognised by NCVT or SCVT are eligible for trade apprenticeship.

Candidates who have completed 3 years after acquiring the educational qualification as on November 30, are not eligible for apprenticeship, IOCL has mentioned in the job notice.

