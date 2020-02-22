Indian Oil Invites Application For Apprenticeship

A total of 500 vacancies will be filled in various disciplines including data entry, accountant, etc.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for technical and non-technical apprenticeship. "Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune "Global 500" Company, as a measure of Skill Building Initiative for the Nation, proposes to engage Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices at its Locations in States & Union Territory of Western India (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli)," the job notice reads.

10+2 pass, diploma holders and graduates are eligible for the jobs. "The prescribed qualification for Class XII / Graduate / Diploma holders should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates for the seats reserved for them) in aggregate," the notice mentions about educational qualification. "For ITI qualification in the relevant trade, eligibility shall be pass marks. Only regular full time ITI course recognised by NCVT/SCVT shall be considered," it adds.

Candidates having higher educational qualifications like BE / B Tech, MBA, CA, LLB, MCA or any such equivalent qualification are not eligible for the recruitment.

Candidates belonging to general and EWS categories must be between 18-24 years of age as on February 29. Details on relaxation in age limit are available in the official notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test.

The last date for submission of application is March 20. The test is likely to be held on March 29.

