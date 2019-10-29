IOCL Apprentice Recruitment Process Begins For 1,520 Posts

IOCL recruitment 2019: IOCL Apprentice application details can be found at iocrefrecruit.in, iocl.com

IOCL recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL, has started the online registration process for engaging Technical and Non-Technical Trade and Technician Apprentices. According to an official notification regarding the IOCL Apprentice recruitment, the process is being done as a measure of Skill Building Initiative for the Nation and it proposes to engage Apprentices at its refineries under Apprentices Act, 1961/1973. Applications are invited from candidates with the qualification and other parameters for engagement as Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961/1973. The IOCL Apprentice notification can be found on the official websites; iocrefrecruit.in and iocl.com. The registration process will be concluded on November 15 and recruitment test will be held on November 24.

The IOCL Apprentice notification has been released for recruitment of more than 1,500 posts.

The official notification said the number of seats indicated in the same is tentative and may increase or decrease in the relevant categories at the absolute discretion of the management and in compliance with the Presidential Directives on reservation at the time of engagement.

Trade or Disciplines for which the IOCL notification has been released include Trade Apprentice/ attendant operator (Chemical Plant) discipline- chemical, Trade Apprentice (fitter) Discipline - Mechanical, Technician Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical, Technician Apprentice Discipline - Chemical and Technician Apprentice Discipline - Mechanical.

IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2019: Direct link for registration

IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2019 direct link

IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2019: Important dates

IOCL recruitment 2019: IOCL Apprentice application details can be found at iocrefrecruit.in, iocl.com

Date of opening of online application: October 25, 2019 ( 10.00 hrs)

Last date of submission of online application: November 15, 2019 ( 17.00 hrs)

Tentative date for download of admit card by candidates: November 20 to 23, 2019

Tentative date of written test: November 24, 2019

Tentative date of publication of written test result: November 29, 2019

Tentative date of document verification: December 4 to 11, 2019

The age limit for recruitment will be minimum 18 years and maximum age will be 24 years as on October 31m 2019 for General/EWS candidates. Relaxation of upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwBD candidates will be extended as per government guidelines.

Marksheet or certificate issued by Board of Secondary Education for passing Matriculation (Class X) Examination will be the only acceptable document in support of age.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.