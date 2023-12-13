IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration For 1820 Posts Begins On December 16

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Application window opens December 16, closes January 5, 2024.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification for apprentice positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 1820 vacancies. Individuals who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in applying can submit their applications through the official website, iocl.com. The application window is set to open on December 16 and will close on January 5, 2024.

Educational qualifications and age limits

For detailed information on educational qualifications and age limits, interested applicants should refer to the comprehensive notification available on the official website.

It is important to note that candidates with qualifications obtained through Distance Learning Mode, Part-Time Mode, or correspondence mode will not be considered.

Selection process

The selection process will be based on the candidate's performance in an online test and meeting the specified eligibility criteria. The online test will consist of objective type multiple-choice questions, each with four options, of which one is correct.

Additional details

Additional details include the ineligibility of candidates who have undergone apprenticeship earlier, those currently pursuing apprenticeship training in an industry as per the Apprenticeship Act of 1961/1973/1992 (as amended), or individuals with job experience of one year or more.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official IOCL website.



Check the detailed notification here