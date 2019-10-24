IOCL Announces 131 Trade, Technical Apprentice Vacancies

IOCL announces 131 apprentice vacancies for 2019-20 first cycle

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for engagement of 131 technical and non-technical trade and technician apprentices (2019-20 first cycle) in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The duration of the apprenticeship will be 12 months. The online application process for apprentice recruitment will conclude on November 26, 2019. The written test for selection of candidates will tentatively be held on December 15, 2019.

The educational qualification required for Trade and Technical apprentices is different and a candidate should refer to the official advertisement here to confirm their candidature.

Applicants should also be in the age group of 18-24 years as on October 31, 2019. Relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories is permissible as per Government of India rules.

Interested candidates can apply for the apprenticeship through IOCL official website, 'iocl.com'. Before applying, candidates are advised to register themselves with their concerned Board and obtain their respective enrollment numbers.

The Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and will be of 90 minutes duration. The written test will mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ's) questions. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English and Hindi.

The written test will assess a candidate's general aptitude, reasoning ability, basic English language skills, and in case of Technical Apprentice, it will also test their 'technical acumen in the relevant discipline'.

The candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in written test to qualify for selection process. The minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories against reserved positions is 35%.

