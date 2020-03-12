Centre Drafts New Rules For Railway Health Service Recruitment. UPSC To Continue Direct Selection

Indian Railway health service recruitment draft rules released

The draft recruitment rules of Indian Railway Health Service have been released. The Ministry of Railways has released the draft rules on the official website of Indian Railways and sought comments from stakeholders. "The draft recruitment rules of Indian Railway Health Service are being uploaded on the official website for 30 days of Ministry of Railways for seeking comments of the stakeholders. Comments/suggestions, if any, on the draft RRs may be sent to email id egrr349@gmail.com," the Ministry has said in an official notification released on its website on March 9.

This is in supersession of the Railway Medical Service Recruitment Rules 2000 which was published on February 29, 2000.

Among the various recruitment rules drafted by the Ministry for Indian Railway Health Service recruitment, is the direct recruitment to junior time scale post through Combined Medical Services (CMS) Exam. The CMS exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for selection of Assistant Divisional Medical Officers or the ADMOs which is a junior time scale post. In the recent exam, notified in 2019, a total of 300 ADMO vacancies were notified by the UPSC. Candidates recommended by the UPSC undergo Foundation Course training initially and after completion of Foundation Course, they are posted to the Railway Health Units/ Dispensaries at way side stations. ADMOs are also liable to transfer to any Railway.

The eligibility criteria for ADMOs in UPSC exam remains the same in the draft recruitment rule.

Until 2018, UPSC conducted direct recruitment for various railway services through Civil Services exam and Engineering Services exam. Post it's decision to form Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), the government has withdrawn the railway posts in Engineering Services Exam and Civil Services exam.

As of now, UPSC would conduct direct recruitment for Indian Railway Medical Services and Railway Protection Force.

As per the draft rule, at junior administrative grade level 12, 5% of the appointment will be through direct recruitment. Likewise at senior scale level 11, 30% of the appointment will be through direct recruitment. In case suitable candidates are not found through direct recruitment the vacancies will be filled through promotion.