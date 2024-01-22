Indian Oil Hiring For 473 Apprentice Posts In Various Trades, Check Details

Indian Oil Recruitment 2024: The age of applicants should be between 18 and 24 as of January 12.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of 473 apprentices. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, with the deadline for submission set for February 1.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in multiple trades, including mechanical, electrical, T&I, human resources, accounts/finance, and data entry operator, among others. Qualifications and eligibility criteria vary for each trade, with applicants aged between 18 and 24 as of January 12 eligible to apply. Reserved category candidates are granted age limit relaxation.

The apprenticeship and training period is fixed at 12 months, and the monthly stipend will adhere to the regulations outlined in the Apprentices Act of 1961/1973, Apprentices Rules of 1992 (as amended), and the guidelines of the corporation, as stated by IOCL.

Indian Oil Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes a written test comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The test consists of 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark, with negative marking for incorrect answers.

Indian Oil Recruitment 2024: Instructions For Candidates

Before submitting your application, carefully review the complete advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria and selection process details.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the written test based solely on the information provided in the online portal.

It is crucial to provide accurate information, as any discrepancy found during the selection process will result in the immediate rejection of the candidature.

If shortlisted for the written test, candidates must download their admit cards from the online portal on the specified date; admit cards will not be dispatched via postal services.

Check the detailed notification here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the largest commercial enterprise in India and a Fortune "Global 500" Company, aims to engage apprentices in Technical and Non-Technical trades across its 5 regions: Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), and Western Region Pipelines (WRPL).

Candidates are advised to visit the IOCL apprentice recruitment portal for additional information.