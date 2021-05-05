Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment: Registration Closes Today

Indian Navy sailor recruitment registration ends today

The registration for Indian Navy sailor recruitment will close today. A total of 500 Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 2,000 Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) will be recruited. The application forms are available on the website of the Indian Navy.

Apply Online

10+2 pass candidates, between 17-20 years of age, who have secured 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths and Physics and any of the subjects-- Chemistry, Biology, Computer science can apply for these posts.

Selection to these posts will be through a written exam, physical test and medical test. The written exam will comprise four sections-- English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge. The total duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

There will be sectional cut off in the written exam. The candidates are required to pass in all sections and in aggregate.