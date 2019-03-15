Indian Navy Matric Recruit (MR) Result Declared For October 2019 Batch

Indian Navy MR Result 2019: Know How To Check

Indian Navy matric recruit result or the "MR result 2019" has been declared. As per the latest update given by the Indian Navy "examination Results of MR Oct 2019 batch uploaded. Login and check application dashboard." The official website is slow right now. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.

Indian Navy MR Result

Official Website

Indian Navy Results: How to download?

Step 1 : Go to official website for Indian Navy Recruitment: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2 : Click on the login link on the home page

Step 3 : In the new window, enter the details asked

Step 4 : Submit the details and download the Indian Navy MR results

Meanwhile, online registration for Civil Entrance Test for the group 'C' post of Tradesman Mate at various Commands will end today A total of 554 vacancies have been announced for the same at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam, Headquarters Western Naval Command Mumbai and Headquarters Southern Naval Command Kochi.

Indian Navy Announces Officer Recruitment. Graduates, Postgraduates Eligible

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.