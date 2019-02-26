Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test Details

Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test Apply Online

Indian Navy has notified the Civil Entrance Test for the group 'C' post of Tradesman Mate at various Commands. "Selected candidates normally will have to serve in the Units under administrative control of respective Commands, however they can be posted anywhere in India, in Naval units / formations as per administrative requirement," reads the official notice. A total of 554 vacancies have been announced for the same at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam, Headquarters Western Naval Command Mumbai and Headquarters Southern Naval Command Kochi.

Applicants must be within 18-25 years of age. "10th Standard pass from a recognized Board/ Institutions and Certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (lTI)," are eligible to apply for the post.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online computer based exam consisting of objective type questions of Matriculation and ITI standard, in both English & Hindi (except for General English).

Online registration will begin on March 2 and candidates can submit the applications till March 15. "The SC/ ST/ EWS candidates should be in possession of a latest copy of caste certificate for claiming age / other relaxation and reservation and produce original certificate on demand," reads the job notice.

