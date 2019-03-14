Indian Navy Announces Officer Recruitment. Graduates, Postgraduates Eligible

Application submission will begin on March 16 at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment to Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer and Permanent Commission Officer posts. Selected candidates will be inducted to Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and courses will commence from January 2020. The recruitment will be for Pilot and Observer specialisations in SSC Officer post and for the Logistics cadre in the Permanent Commission Officer post. Only male candidates are eligible for the Permanent Commission Officer post. Online application submission process will begin on March 16.

Engineering graduates, graduates with PG Diploma in Finance/ Logistics/ Supply Chain Management/ Material Management, MCA, MSc (IT) are eligible for the posts.

Candidates with Masters degree in Chemistry, English, History, Physics are also eligible to apply for the Education branch.

A total of 53 vacancies are open for recruitment.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the interview. Service selection board, Ministry of Defence (Navy) will conduct the interview within May- August at Bengaluru for pilot and observer candidates. For other branches the interview will be held at Bengaluru/ Bhopal/ Coimbatore/ Vishakhapatnam/ Kolkata.

It will be two-tier interview. In the first stage candidates will appear for intelligence tests, picture perception and group discussion tests. The second stage exam will include psychological tests, group task tests and interview. Candidates of Pilot entry will appear for Pilot Aptitude Battery Test followed by aviation medical examination. Candidates of observer entry will also appear for the aviation medical examination.

The tenure of the Short Service Commission is 10 years and candidates inducted under the Permanent Commission will continue till the superannuation age is attained.

