Indian Navy Invites Applications For SSC Officer Entry For Extended Naval Orientation Course

Indian Navy has invited applications for SSC Officer Entry For Extended Naval Orientation Course

The Indian Navy has invited applications for SSC Officer Entry for Extended Naval Orientation Course. The registration has begun today and the last date for submission of online applications is June 26.

Apply Online

Giving details of the course in a Facebook post, the Indian Navy has said, "Applications are invited from unmarried male candidates (fulfilling the conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India) for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC), for Extended Naval Orientation Course, commencing January 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala. The entry is open from 11 June 2021. The last date for submission of online applications is 26 June 2021."

Recently Indian Navy had invited applications to fill a total of 500 Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 2,000 Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). Selection to these posts will be through a written exam, physical test and medical test. The written exam will comprise four sections-- English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge. The total duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

Click here for more Jobs News