Indian Navy Entrance Test: Admit Card Released For Matric Recruit (MR) Exam

Indian Navy Entrance Test: Admit Card Released For Matric Recruit (MR)

Admit cards have been released for the entrance test for matric recruits (MR) in Indian Navy. The Indian Navy entrance test (INET) has begun from September 6. The exams will be held till September 21 for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) or Matric Recruits (MR). For Officer entry exam, which has been introduced this year, the exam will be held on September 15. Admit cards have already been released online.

Download Indian Navy MR Admit Card

Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step One: Go to official website for Indian Navy Recruitment: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step Two: Click on the recruitment link visible under the 'Current Events' tab.

Step Three: In the new window, click on the admit card link.

Step Four: Enter your details and download your admit card link.

The exam for AA/ SSR will be held on September 18. Candidates who have registered to take the exam can download the admit card on or before September 18.

Meanwhile the merit list for MR October batch is available online. Click here for the merit list.

