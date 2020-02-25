Indian Bank SO Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here

Indian Bank SO admit card has been released online at indianbank.in.

Indian bank has released the SO admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment exam. The Indian Bank SO admit card has been released online at indianbank.in. The admit cards will be available online till March 8, the date of the online examination which will be conducted for the recruitment for various posts like Assistant Manager Credit, Manager Credit, Manager Forex, Manager Legal, Manager Dealer, Manager Risk Management and Senior Manager-Risk Management. The online registration for SO recruitment was concluded on February 10, 2020.

Indian Bank SO admit card 2020: Direct link

Download your Indian Bank SO admit card from the direct link provided here:

Indian Bank SO admit card 2020 direct link

Except for the Senior Manager-Risk Management post, the online examinations will be held for 200 marks with 200 questions.

There will be penalty for wrong answer marked by the candidates.

Candidates will be given five alternatives for every question.

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidates, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidates, there will be no penalty for that question.

If the total of the penalty for a test is in fraction, the marks obtained will be rounded off to the nearest integer.

The selection process for Manager (Security) will comprise of shortlisting of applications followed by an interview. For all other posts, the selection process will comprise of a test and personal interview. For Scale I and II posts the exam will be of 2 hours' duration and of maximum 200 marks. The exam for Scale III post will be of 1 hour duration and will carry 100 marks.

The minimum qualifying mark in Test is 40 % for candidates belonging to unreserved / EWS category and 35% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories.

