Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2018: Apply Online Now For 417 Probationary Officer Posts @ Indianbank.in

Indian Bank PO recruitment has started on the official website of the bank, indianbank.in.

Indian Bank has invited application for recruitment of 417 Probationary Officer (PO) posts in the Public Sector Bank. The application process for Indian Bank PO recruitment has started on the official website of the bank, indianbank.in. The Indian Bank PO recruitment will be done through the admission to one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB), which has been set up jointly by Indian Bank and Manipal Global Education Service Pvt Ltd.

The Indian Bank PO recruitment application process will end on August 27 and the prelims exam will be held on October 6, 2018,

Candidates for Indian Bank PO recruitment will be selected through a selection process consisting of online Exam (Preliminary & Main Examination) followed by Personal Interview.

Admission to PGDBF at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB) comes with the assurance of a full-fledged Banking career with Indian Bank as a Probationary Officer on successful completion of the course, said Indian Bank PO recruitment 2018 notification.

Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Indian Bank PO online registration begins: August 1, 2018

Indian Bank PO online registration ends: August 27, 2018

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges ends: August 27, 2018

Download of call letters for online examination- Preliminary: After September 24, 2018

Indian Bank PO Online Examination - Preliminary: October 6, 2018

Result of Online exam - Preliminary: October 17, 2018

Download of call letters for online examination - Main: October 22, 2018

Indian Bank PO Online Examination - Main: November 4, 2018

