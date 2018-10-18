Indian Bank PO Results Released @ Indianbank.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

Indian Bank PO Result 2018: Prelims Results Released @ Indianbank.in, Check Here

Indian Bank has released the PO prelims results for the recruitment of Probationary Officers or PO. The recruitment for this Indian Bank PO will be done as admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance course offered through Manipal Global Education Services. The Indian Bank PO prelims results can be accessed from the official website, indianbank.in. Indian Bank has conducted the PO online preliminary examination on October 06, 2018. The roll noumbers and name of candidates shortlisted for the Indian Bank PO online main examination to be conducted on November 4, 2018 can be accessed from the official website.

Indian Bank will be recruiting candidates for 417 PO vacancies.

Indian Bank PO Result 2018:How to check

Follow these steps to check your Indian Bank PO results:

Step One: Go to official website, indianbank.in

Step Two: Click on the career link

Step Three: On next page, click on the PO recruitment link "DETAILED ADVERTISMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS THROUGH ON BOARDING"

Step Four: On the dropdown on the same page, open the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for main exam; "List of roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for main exam"

Step Five: Check your roll number from the next page

Or

Click on this direct link

The Indian Bank PO selection process consists of three stages - Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview.

Successful candidates will go through a nine month course (campus programme) at Manipal Global Education Services, Bangalore followed by a three months internship at any of the Indian Bank Branches.

Indian Bank PO main examination

Indian Bank PO main examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks.

Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer.

Immediately after completion of objective test, descriptive test will be administered.

Indian Bank PO Main Objective Test

The Objective Test of 2 hours duration consists of 5 Sections for total 200 marks. The candidates are required to qualify in each of the tests by securing passing marks, to be decided by the Bank.

Indian Bank PO Main Descriptive Test

The descriptive test of 30 minutes duration with 50 marks will be a test of English Language (Letter Writing and Essay).

The candidates are required to qualify in the descriptive test by securing passing marks, to be decided by the Bank.

Descriptive test paper of only those candidates will be evaluated who have scored qualifying marks in the objective tests and are placed adequately high as per total marks in objective test.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective test. Each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

