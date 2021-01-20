Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme: JEE Main Compulsory For Admission To January 2022 Session

Army TES 46th Course: JEE Main compulsory for admission

For admission through its Technical Entry Scheme (TES), the Indian Army has made JEE Main qualification compulsory. However, the JEE Main criteria will be applicable from TES 46th course. As of now, the TES 44th course is underway and the application process of TES 45th course will begin on February 1, 2021.

The TES 45th course will begin on July 2021.

The TES 46th course will begin on January 2022. The application process for this course will begin on July-August 2021.

Regarding the TES 46th course, the Indian Army has said in the notification that JEE Main has been made obligatory for TES 46th course. This is in addition to the criteria of minimum marks in PCM in class 12th.

As per the last TES notification, candidates who have passed 10+2 exam with a minimum aggregate of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. The eligibility condition for calculating PCM percentage of various state /central boards will be based on marks obtained in Class 12 only.

On successful completion of 4 years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt., the notification reads.

After selection, candidates will undergo training of 5 years out of which 1 year will be for basic military training which will be held at the Officer Training Academy, Gaya. Candidates will undergo 3 years pre-commission training and 1 year post-commission training at CME Pune or MCTE Mhow or MCEME Secunderabad.

After completion of the final exam candidates will be awarded engineering degree.

