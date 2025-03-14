Blue Spring - Te Waihou Walkway: What's So Special About This New Zealand Walkway

Imagine this: crystal clear waters shimmering under the sunlight, giving a glimpse into the vast underwater world with lush aquatic plants swaying in the current. Wouldn't it feel like a paradise to be there? What if we tell you that there's a place tucked away in the heart of New Zealand, offering this unparalleled scenic vista? Yes, the Blue Spring - Te Waihou Walkway, located in Waikato, near Putaruru, is one such enchanting spot. The 4.7km long walkway to the Blue Springs is dotted by lush greenery and rolling farmlands, perfect for nature lovers. The spring, known for its exceptional purity, supplies almost 70 per cent of the bottled water in New Zealand.

History

The Waihou River has been the primary source of resources for the locals living there since ancient times. Kingi Te Wherowhero Tawhiao, the second Mqori King of New Zealand, travelled alongside the river as it gave him abundant food. The flax grown along the banks had several usages as well. In 1938, the Edmeades family settled along the Upper Waihou River. They resorted to farming for a living. At this time, war trenches were dug here to protect the soldiers. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark opened the walkway in April 2000.

What Attracts Visitors

The walkway's natural beauty is the biggest crowd-puller. The road winds through dense bushes, farmlands, fern-covered cliffs, moss-laden rocks, and wooden bridges. Bird-watching is another major attraction, luring photographers. Tourists can enjoy fishing at the waterbody, embark on thrilling mountain biking, watch the stars through camping, and hike on the beautiful trails. In summer, you can also cool off at swimming pools.

Nearby Sight-Seeing Spots

After a tiring walk, you can spend the rest of the day visiting the Putaruru Timber Museum, Arapuni Suspension Bridge and Hobbiton Movie Set. The Okoroire Hot Springs are a must-visit.

Back in June 2023, the famous walking track was closed from the Leslie Road end after a rockfall and slip incident. It was partially reopened last year in December. As of February 14, 1.9 km of the walkway from the Whites Road carpark is accessible to tourists.