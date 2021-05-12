Indian Army TES 46th Course: JEE Main Compulsory, Registration Begins In July-August

Indian Army will begin the registration process for TES 46th course in July-August.

Registration for Indian Army's Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 46th course will begin in July-August. The course will commence in January 2022. Qualifying JEE Main, the engineering entrance exam, is compulsory for the course. As of now, the April and May session of JEE Main has been put on hold in view of the COVID-19 situation. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

For the TES 46th course, application forms will be available on the official website of the Join Indian Army website.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 exam with a minimum aggregate of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. The eligibility condition for calculating PCM percentage of various state /central boards will be based on marks obtained in Class 12 only.

In the TES, the total training is for 5 years which is held in two phases: phase 1 is basic military training of one year at the Officer's Training Academy Gaya; phase 2 is the technical training in which candidates will undergo 3 years pre-commission training and 1 year post-commission training at CME Pune or MCTE Mhow or MCEME Secunderabad.

The TES 45th course will begin on July 2021.

