Army Announces Sepoy Recruitment For Graduate, Diploma Pharmacy Candidates

Indian Army recruitment rally schedule for Pharmacy students announced

The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible male candidates with D.Pharma or B.Pharma qualification for the Sepoy recruitment rally. Candidates who have qualified in D.Pharma with minimum 55% marks in aggregate and registered with the state pharmacy council or pharmacy council of India are eligible for the exam. Candidates who have qualified B.Pharma with minimum 50% marks and registered with the state pharmacy council or pharmacy council of India are also eligible.

"Education certificates issued by education boards affiliated to/ listed by COBSE, AICTE, CBSE and NIOS only will be considered," the Indian Army has said in the job notice.

Candidates should be between 19-25 years of age. "Married candidates below 21 years of age are not eligible for enrolment into the Army," it has been mentioned in the job notification.

Candidates who are found to be medically fit will be issued admit cards on the rally site for the common entrance exam.

Army Recruitment Rally Schedule

Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur: March 15 to April 15

Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Panipat: March 18 to March 25

Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Chandigarh: March 18 to April 25

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand States: March 11 to March 12

Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas & Jhargram: April 4

Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhman and Purba Bardhman: April 4

Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Noupada & Koraput: April 4

Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Alipurdaur, Malda, Kalimpong, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Cooch Behar: April 4

Sikkim: April 4

24 Pargnas (North), Hooghly, Bankura and Purulia: April 4

Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una of Himachal Pradesh: March 18 to March 25

Details on the army recruitment schedule, place of rally and other information can be found here. Indian Army Official Website

