Indian Army Invites Applications For Judge Advocate General (JAG) Scheme Course

Indian Army has invited applications for law graduates for JAG course.

Indian Army has invited applications for Judge Advocate General (JAG) Scheme Course. Law graduates, between 21-27 years of age, are eligible for this course. A total of 8 seats are available in this course out of which 6 are for men and 2 for women. The application forms are available on the official website. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till June 4.

Apply Online

Regarding the educational qualification, Indian Army has said, "minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. Candidate should be from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India."

"Selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit, up to the number of available vacancies, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria," it has mentioned in the notification. The duration of the training will be 49 weeks.

Candidates who complete the training successfully will be awarded 'Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies' by University of Madras.

Candidates will be shortlisted for SSB on the basis of their application form at Selection Centres, Allahabad, Bhopal, Bangalore and Kapurthala. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at SSB interview.

Click here for more Jobs News